FEMA Says to Check Heating Systems Following Flood
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) wants residents to ensure their home heating systems are in good working condition before cold weather sets in.
FEMA, which has been heavily involved in the Great Lakes Bay Region since the May flooding, is reminding homeowners and their families they may be at risk for flood-damaged furnaces and other electrical appliances. If the floodwaters reached home heating systems, they should be checked for operating safety by experienced repair personnel.
Homeowners who receive a FEMA grant for repairs and later discover their furnace or water heater needs replacing must use the FEMA appeal process for additional grant funds. The homeowner has 60 days to appeal and must submit a letter with a verified contractor’s estimate for replacement of the furnace or water heater.
Disaster survivors can call (800) 621-3362 between 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. seven days a week. Register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App. During the registration process, make sure to report any impacts to furnaces, water heaters or other electrical appliances as a result of the disaster.