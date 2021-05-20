FEMA Provides $4 Million to Northwood University
source: Northwood University
Northwood University will be getting $4,043,286 in federal funding for costs related to the state’s response to last year’s severe storm and flooding event under a federal disaster declaration made last July. The money will reimburse Northwood for costs to conduct emergency protective measures, which included responding to severe storm and flood damage by pumping water out of damaged buildings and beginning a campus-wide remediation process.
“FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an important resource to communities after disasters,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “The University’s quick actions protected the facility, students and faculty from the dangers of the severe storms and flooding in May 2020 and helped the campus recover after the disaster.”
“The quick action taken by Northwood University in response to severe storms and flooding are steps that allow our communities to recover quickly from disasters,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “The FEMA reimbursement funds will help offset the expense the university took on as a result of its excellent response efforts.”
FEMA provides a 75 percent federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project. The eligible cost for this project is $5,391,048.
FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding to local government jurisdictions and eligible private non-profits for the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure as well as costs incurred for debris removal, disaster cleanup and emergency actions taken to protect lives or property.