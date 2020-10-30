      Weather Alert

FEMA Assistance Extended for Dry Water Wells

Michael Percha
Oct 30, 2020 @ 8:07am

FEMA is granting a deadline extension to mid-Michigan residents needing financial assistance with dry wells after the flooding in May.

Underground aquifers were disrupted after the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams on May 19, which caused area wells to dry up, leaving homeowners without safe or reliable water sources.

The new deadline is November 28. To apply for assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov. You can also call (800) 621-FEMA seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Teletype (TTY) users can call (800) 462-7585.

