Federal Flood Relief Dollars Headed to Region to Assist Flood-Affected Communities

$54.5 million in federal grants is headed to the Midland and Gladwin region to assist local communities in the continued rebuilding of infrastructure, housing, and economic revitalization related to the dam failures and flooding in May of 2020.
“This is significant funding for Midland, Gladwin and the region,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “I have been working with local leaders to address the needs of our community and I know this funding will make a positive difference for the future of our region.”
The funding was announced as part of the federal government’s effort to provide supplemental recovery funds to regions of the country that were hit hardest by disasters from 2019 through 2021. The severe flooding caused by the dam failures in Midland and Gladwin counties is the only eligible disaster in Michigan during that time period.