Fatal Officer Involved Shooting in Shiawassee County, State Police Investigating

Michael Percha
Jul 12, 2021 @ 7:00am
(source: MSP)

A State police trooper from the Flint post was involved in a shooting in Shiawassee County Saturday, July 10.

Police responded to a location on Brewer Rd. near Morrice Rd. in Bennington around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a person acting unusual. Police made contact with the 37-year-old Owosso area man, who they say became combative. The trooper deployed a Taser which did not work against the man, who then pulled a weapon and shot at the trooper. Police say the trooper first tried to get the weapon away from the suspect before drawing his own weapon and fired, killing the suspect.

The incident is being investigated by the First District Investigative Response Team, MSP Forensic Science Laboratory and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit. The trooper is currently on administrative leave.

