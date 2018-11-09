Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Saginaw Township

Saginaw Township Police are investigating after two vehicles collided around 7:55 PM Thursday on Weiss between Greendale and Berberovich, leaving one of the drivers dead.

Officials identified the victim as a man headed west on Weiss when his vehicle crossed the center line. One east bound vehicle swerved out of the way, but a second east bound vehicle was unable to avoid the collision. The male driver died at the scene while a female driver in the other vehicle sustained only minor injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of relatives.