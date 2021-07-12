Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Arenac County

Michigan State Police West Branch Post troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles. It happened Sunday at about 6:15 p.m. on M-61 east of Melita Road in Arenac County.
State Police said the preliminary investigation indicates 20-year-old Devin Davidson of Au Gres was driving west on M-61 in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed the centerline into the path of a trailer being pulled by a 2015 Jeep Wrangler. The Malibu struck the trailer in the eastbound lane, causing the Malibu to lose control and strike a third vehicle, a 2007 Ram pickup truck, which overturned. Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pickup driver, a 38-year-old man from Flint was trapped inside, and later flown to a downstate hospital by helicopter. Several Occupants of all vehicles involved were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.
The crash was under investigation.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Arenac County Sheriff Department, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, Standish Area Fire Authority, Arenac County MMR, Iosco County EMS, Ogemaw County EMS, Mid-Michigan (Gladwin) EMS.