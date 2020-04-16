Fatal Crash Under Investigation
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A 75-year-old man from St. Charles is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Saginaw County’s Swan Creek Township. It happened about 1:00 p.m. on S. Graham Road near Spencer.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s office said the victim was riding a motorcycle, which collided with an SUV. He died after being taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the SUV was an 80-year-old woman with an 83-year-old woman as a passenger. They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.