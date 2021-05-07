      Weather Alert

Fatal Crash Involving Farm Tractor in Saginaw County Under Investigation

Michael Percha
May 7, 2021 @ 7:28am
State police troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Saginaw County’s Blumfield Township.

The crash occurred Thursday, May 6 around noon when a 2009 Chevy Malibu, driven by 28-year-old Brett Rivers of Saginaw, was heading north near the intersection of Vassar and Gera roads. Police say his car was rear ended by a 2000 Chrysler Concorde driven by a 39-year-old Vassar woman. Rivers’ car was pushed into the path of an oncoming large farm tractor driven by a 49-year-old Reese man.

Police say Rivers died of injuries suffered in the crash. No one else was injured.

Police were assisted at the scene by the Reese and Blumfield fire departments.

