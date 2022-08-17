Family Files Lawsuit Against School District for Alleged “Birthday” Spanking

The family of an elementary student in Saginaw Township Schools has filed a lawsuit against the district and several others, alleging a custodian at Hemmeter Elementary School gave their 8-year-old daughter a “birthday” spanking and pinched her on the buttocks.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month. It says the incident made the girl uncomfortable and embarrassed, and that school personnel did not take appropriate action. The family is asking for more than $75,000 in damages, along with other costs, including attorney fees.