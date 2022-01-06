Expectant Mother Loses Unborn Child in Tuscola County Crash

A crash in Tuscola County Wednesday, January 5 caused a pregnant woman to lose her unborn child.
The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of M-24 and Graf Rd. Police say an 85-year-old Caro man was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Graf Rd. and was unable to stop at the intersection, sliding into the path of a 2018 Chevy Equinox heading east. The Equinox was driven by a 20-year-old Akron man whose passenger was the pregnant woman, a 20-year-old also from Akron. She was eight months pregnant. A three-year-old boy and four-year-old girl were in the back seat.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where it was determined the unborn child suffered fatal injuries. The other occupants suffered minor injuries and were treated at the hospital. The Jeep’s driver drove himself to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.