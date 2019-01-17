Engler Out As MSU Interim President

Former Michigan Governor John Engler has resigned as the interim president of Michigan State University. MSU Trustees voted Thursday for his immediate resignation, even though his resignation letter, submitted Wednesday, said he would stay on until next week.
Engler came under fire for comments he made about some victims of former sports doctor and convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar. In an interview with The Detroit News, Engler said Nassar’s victims had been in the “spotlight” and are “still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition.”
Engler was named MSU’s interim president after the resignation of former president Lou Anna Simon in the wake of the Nassar scandal. Hundreds of women and girls have accused Nassar of molesting them when he worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. Some of the accusers were Olympic gymnasts.