Engler Out As MSU Interim President

FILE - In this July 24, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University Interim President John Engler speaks during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on "Strengthening and Empowering U.S. Amateur Athletes," on Capitol Hill in Washington. Engler will resign as interim president of Michigan State University amid public backlash over his comments about women and girls sexually assaulted by now-imprisoned campus sports doctor Larry Nassar, a member of the school's Board of Trustees said Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Former Michigan Governor John Engler has resigned as the interim president of Michigan State University. MSU Trustees voted Thursday for his immediate resignation, even though his resignation letter, submitted Wednesday, said he would stay on until next week.

Engler came under fire for comments he made about some victims of former sports doctor and convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar. In an interview with The Detroit News, Engler said Nassar’s victims had been in the “spotlight” and are “still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition.”

Engler was named MSU’s interim president after the resignation of former president Lou Anna Simon in the wake of the Nassar scandal. Hundreds of women and girls have accused Nassar of molesting them when he worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. Some of the accusers were Olympic gymnasts.