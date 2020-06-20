Elevated Fire Risk Over the Weekend
Hot, dry weather over the past week has brought a high risk of fires this weekend.
Most areas in the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula currently are at elevated fire risk, and that is expected to continue through the weekend. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says permits for burning yard debris will be restricted, though campfires are still allowed. Burn permits are required statewide. Contact your local municipality or fire department unless you are in the upper or northern lower peninsula. Then visit michigan.gov/BurnPermit.
So far this season, DNR fire staffers have fought more than 130 fires on nearly 600 acres. To further reduce the risk of fire, be careful when using all-terrain vehicles, lawn mowers or other outdoor machinery. In dry conditions, even heat from a lawn mower or exhaust pipe of an ATV can ignite dry grass. A trailer chain dragging on pavement can create sparks that ignite grass.
Never leave any fire unattended, even for a moment. Make sure all debris fires and campfires are extinguished before leaving the area.
Get more fire prevention tips at michigan.gov/dnr.