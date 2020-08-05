Election Results in the Great Lakes Bay Region

(Alpha Media file photo)
Here are unofficial election results from Saginaw, Bay and Midland counties for the August 4 primary.
SAGINAW COUNTY:
Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel retains his seat after Tuesday’s election.
Federspiel defeated Democratic challenger Kevin Stevens in the primary with 13,579 to 8,034 votes. Federspiel will face against Republican challenger Rick Reibschleger in November. In an upset, Democratic County Clerk Mike Hanley lost his position to challenger Vanessa Guerra 7,009 to 13,975. Guerra has no opposition in November. Katie Albosta Kelly, the Saginaw County Fegister of Deeds, holds onto her seat after defeating David Miller by 16,057 to 4,121. In a crowded field for the 95th district state representative race, Amos O’Neil came out on top over Clint Bryant, Brandell Adams, Carly Hammond and James Graham with 5,194 votes, and for the 94th District, Demond Tibbs will face off against Republican incumbent Rodney Wakeman in November after defeating fellow Democrat Kevin Seamon by 3,551 to 3,071.
Two county wide millages for Saginaw County also passed. The Sheriff Services renewal and increase passed 21,065 to 14,940 while voters approved the Castle Museum millage renewal by 25,191 to 11,046. In out county proposals, the Bridgeport Township Library millage and the Zilwaukee Water millage renewal each passed, while the Merrill School District and Breckenridge Schools bond proposals were both defeated.
MIDLAND COUNTY:
Voters in Midland County Approved all four County wide millages Tuesday. The 911 Central Dispatch millage passed, with voters approving it 7,799 to 1,232. The Mosquito Abatement renewal passed 8,117 to 944. The Public Transportation Services Millage Renewal won by 6,677 to 1,730 and the 2020 Road Millage Renewal passed with 6,962 votes to 1,730.
Myron Green is the new Sheriff of Midland County.
Green faced off against fellow Republicans Laura Lee and A.J. Beagle, winning with 8,112 votes. In addition to the sheriff’s race, he 99th District State Representative Democratic primary winner is Randall Doyle with 596 votes over John Zang’s 352 votes. Joe Sova won the Republican Primary for Midland County Drain Commissioner, defeating Jen Miller with 7,641 votes to 4,863.
BAY COUNTY:
State Representative Brian Elder will face a new challenger in November after Tuesday’s Republican primary. Timothy Beson beat fellow Republicans Martin Blank and Allen Bauer with 3,432 votes. Cynthia Luczak will remain the Bay County Clerk after defeating Steve Pero in the primary 11,221 to 3,193. Brandon Krause, the Bay County Register of Deeds, also keeps his position with 8,761 votes over Matthew Bosco’s 5,094. And Bill Jordan is the new Bay County Road Commissioner with 5,279 votes, defeating Dick Sabias and Ray Van Driessche.
Bay County voters approved all of the millages presented to them in the election.
The only county-wide millage was for the Bay City School District bond which passed 8,526 to 6,457. Fire millages in Monitor, Mount Forest, Beaver and Fraser townships all passed, while police and fire millages Hampton Township were approved. Two road millages, one in Fraser Township and one in Merritt Township passed. The Ambulance Service renewal in Gibson Township also passed.
In addition to the local elections, there were two primaries for Congressional challengers in the 4th and 5th districts. Congressman John Moolenaar of Michigan’s 4th District will run against Democratic Challenger Anthony Feig, who defeated Jerry Hilliard. Congressman Dan Kildee of the 5th District is facing Republican challenger Tim Kelly in November. Kelly won Tuesday’s primary over Earl Lackie.