      Weather Alert

Elderly Man Injured in Tuscola County Crash

Michael Percha
Oct 19, 2020 @ 7:52am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Police in Tuscola County responded to a crash Friday, October 16 involving a vehicle and farm equipment.

The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. on M-138 near Bradleyville Rd. An 87-year-old Deckerville man was heading east when he rear ended a dump cart pulled by a tractor. He received serious injuries in the crash, according to police.

The tractor driver and a passerby stopped to perform CPR on the man until first responders arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News