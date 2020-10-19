Elderly Man Injured in Tuscola County Crash
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Tuscola County responded to a crash Friday, October 16 involving a vehicle and farm equipment.
The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. on M-138 near Bradleyville Rd. An 87-year-old Deckerville man was heading east when he rear ended a dump cart pulled by a tractor. He received serious injuries in the crash, according to police.
The tractor driver and a passerby stopped to perform CPR on the man until first responders arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.