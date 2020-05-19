Dutch, Squaconning Creeks Overflow, Flooding in Frankenlust Township
(photo by Michael Percha)
Heavy rains over the past couple days has brought flooding to many areas in mid-Michigan.
Frankenlust Township in Bay County has its share of flooding. Water over M-84 at Delta Rd. has slowed traffic down Tuesday, May 19 as emergency responders direct vehicles around the affected area. The Econolodge parking lot at I-75 is partly submerged.
Dutch Creek and Squaconning Creek have both flooded their banks, looking more like rivers than creeks. Farm fields, yards and drive ways of numerous homes also have some degree of flooding, especially in areas near bodies of water like the creeks.
Emergency management officials remind residents to be careful while driving and to avoid roadways covered in water. The roads may be washed out and you won’t be able to tell how deep the water is.