Dow Chemical Files Open-Source Face Shield Design
The Dow Chemical Company has designed a lightweight face shield to help protect health care professionals.
To help address the urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE) among healthcare professionals battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Dow is sharing its design through an open-source file to help accelerate production rates of this critically-needed PPE. The design is flexible, allowing for the shields to be produced from a variety of readily available polymers and can be cut using several technologies.
The face shield is also made from only two pieces, a shield and forehead cushion, allowing for faster distribution.
Companies and individuals interested in producing face shields can visit their design file online. The company is also seeking to partner with other companies with film manufacturing and cutting capabilities to continue to develop this critical PPE. Please contact us at facshld@dow.com if you are interested.
Dow is also collaborating to produce 100,000 face shields for donation to the state of Michigan for distribution to hospitals.