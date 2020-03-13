Delta College Suspends In-Person Instruction
(photo by Michael Percha)
Dr. Jean Goodnow, President of Delta College, sent out this statement Thursday, March 12 regarding suspension of in-person instruction at the college:
“We have decided to suspend Delta College’s in-person instruction, effective at 5am on Friday, March 13. The College is NOT closed. Delta College’s main campus and centers will remain open and business operations will continue. Staff and student employees will be reporting to work as normal.
There will be a three-day suspension to allow instructors time to transition to online instruction so you can successfully complete your classes this semester. The college will deliver instruction by online methods beginning Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 10. If you are currently in an online class, lab, performance/studio lab or clinical, they will continue as scheduled. These will not be affected by the three-day suspension.
We have developed a website that contains a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) list. Please visit our coronavirus web page to learn the answers to many of the questions you may have.
In a conversation yesterday with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, community colleges were asked to cancel all meetings of 100 people or more and to consider moving instruction to an online environment. Even though our class sizes are small, we are implementing these changes in conjunction with the Governor’s requests. Further decisions about whether to continue online instruction past April 10 will be made and announced at a later date.
We have made this decision out of an abundance of caution, even though there are no known cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Great Lakes Bay Region. We encourage you to practice preventative health measures.
Please know that during this rapidly changing situation, our students remain our top priority and we want you to finish this semester successful. Thank you for the hard work you are doing in your classes and we are proud that you are a Delta College Pioneer. “