Crash in Isabella County Claims Life of Teen

Michael Percha
Aug 23, 2021 @ 12:12pm
State police in Mount Pleasant are investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday, August 21 in Isabella County’s Union Township.

Police say 17-year-old Trent Carter of St. Louis was driving south on S. Crawford Rd. near E. Millbrook Rd. around 10:30 p.m. at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway, struck a culvert and hit a utility pole. He was not wearing a seat belt. Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Troopers were assisted by police from the Mount Pleasant Department and the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department.

