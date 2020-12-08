COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday and Monday
COVID-19 numbers in Michigan continue to climb. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports for Sunday and Monday, there were 9,350 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 404,386. There were also 93 deaths, as the state approaches 10,000 from the coronavirus at 9,947.
In Saginaw and Bay counties the numbers continue to increase also. Bay County now reports more than 100 deaths from the illness at 120 with 4,961 positive cases, while Saginaw County confirms 9,507 cases and 275 deaths. In Midland County, there have been 2,872 cases and 29 deaths, while Tuscola County reports 1,838 positive COVID 19 cases and 64 deaths attributed to the virus.
Health officials in Tuscola County are actually reporting a decline in the number of new cases of COVID 19. While numbers steadily increased over the past several weeks, recent numbers since late November show a downward trend. Health officials aren’t sure why it’s happening and are urging residents to remain cautious, saying those numbers could easily start to increase once more. The county remains at a nearly 17 percent positivity rate for coronavirus cases, which is still a high number.
Residents are strongly urged to continue washing hands, socially distancing and wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the disease.