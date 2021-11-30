COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike in Fourth Coronavirus Wave

The state of Michigan is in the grip of the fourth wave of the coronavirus and hospitals have reached a pandemic high in the number of patients being treated for COVID-19.
The state reported 4,181 people currently hospitalized with the virus, up from 4,158 reached during the third wave back in April. The state Department of Health and Human Services reports an average of more than 5,000 new cases a day since Thursday, November 25 with 137 deaths from the virus in that time span.
Officials say the majority of new cases and deaths are among those who have not been vaccinated. There are no plans to impose more coronavirus restrictions. State officials are relying on people becoming vaccinated. They urge people to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster as soon as possible, plus to wear masks in public, allow six feet of distance between people and to wash and sanitize your hands frequently.