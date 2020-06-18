COVID-19 Cases Detected at Saginaw Homeless Shelter
Four people at the City Rescue Mission Women’s Emergency Shelter in Saginaw have tested positive for COVID-19. Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan said employees at the women’s shelter were tested after having minor symptoms of the virus. After one positive result, the Saginaw County Health Department tested all of the guests and staff and found additional positive cases. Some did not have any symptoms.
A quarantine for the shelter is in effect and no new guests are being accepted. Those who have tested positive are isolated from other guests, and staff who have tested positive or are waiting for results are not working and isolating at home.
Dan Streeter, CEO of the organization that oversees City Rescue Mission of Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City said, “This is a difficult time for our team. We’re very much concerned about Mission guests and our staff who are dealing with this virus. Our prayers go out to our team members who have shown heartfelt concern for others during this time.”
The Rescue Mission said it has been taking extreme precautions since the beginning of the pandemic by screening all guests and staff, and disinfecting all areas and surfaces frequently. Visitors, vendors and non-essential people have not been allowed in the building. The shelter has been in regular communication with the Bay and Saginaw County Health Departments.
“Our staff come to work every day to assure homeless individuals in our region have a place to stay,” said Streeter. “They’re essential workers helping the most vulnerable during these uncertain times. Please remember them in your prayers.”