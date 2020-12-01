      Weather Alert

Covenant COVID-19 Testing Center Relocates

Ann Williams
Dec 1, 2020 @ 2:43pm
source: Covenant HealthCare

As of Monday, Covenant HealthCare’s COVID-19 Testing Center has relocated to a free-standing building near Fashion Square Mall. It’s on the corner of Bay and Tittabawassee in the northwest corner of the mall parking lot, formerly the Sears Automotive building.

Covenant officials said the space is more efficient and better able to keep staff and patients out of the elements during the upcoming winter months. With the opening of the new site, Covenant has closed its COVID testing site on Michigan Avenue.

A doctor’s order is required for testing at this location and. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The center is closed on Sundays.

