Coronavirus Deaths in Michigan Pass 2,000 Mark

Ann Williams
Apr 16, 2020 @ 5:21pm
The state of Michigan is reporting just over 12-hundred new coronavirus cases betweeen Wednesday and Thursday. That brings the total 29,263. There 172 more deaths reported, taking the total to 2,093.

One more person died in Saginaw County during the 24-hour span, for a total of 20. Saginaw County has had 350 positive cases according to county health department data, or 349 according to the state. Bay County is up to 67 cases, with two deaths, and Midland County now
has 41 cases, with one death.

Below is data from the State of Michigan, showing coronavirus activity in each county. You can see additional data here:

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.

*Note on 4/16/20 death data: MDHHS staff has put in place, a weekly review death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate a death, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of this week’s assessment, today’s data includes 65 additional deaths that have been identified through this methodology.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/16/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Case Fatality Rate
Alcona 1
Allegan 25
Alpena 2
Antrim 9
Arenac 7
Baraga 1
Barry 20 1 5%
Bay 67 2 3%
Berrien 133 7 5%
Branch 31 2 6%
Calhoun 119 4 3%
Cass 19 1 5%
Charlevoix 11 1 9%
Cheboygan 12 1 8%
Clare 7 1 14%
Clinton 102 6 6%
Crawford 18 1 6%
Delta 10 1 10%
Detroit City 7383 546 7%
Dickinson 3 2 67%
Eaton 84 5 6%
Emmet 21 2 10%
Genesee 1147 99 9%
Gladwin 8
Gogebic 4 1 25%
Grand Traverse 17 3 18%
Gratiot 7
Hillsdale 84 9 11%
Houghton 2
Huron 8
Ingham 278 6 2%
Ionia 20 2 10%
Iosco 6 1 17%
Isabella 45 5 11%
Jackson 209 8 4%
Kalamazoo 118 8 7%
Kalkaska 17 2 12%
Kent 385 17 4%
Lake 2
Lapeer 131 13 10%
Leelanau 6
Lenawee 59
Livingston 263 9 3%
Luce 1
Mackinac 4
Macomb 3992 354 9%
Manistee 11
Marquette 27 5 19%
Mason 4
Mecosta 11 1 9%
Menominee 1
Midland 41 1 2%
Missaukee 3 1 33%
Monroe 217 10 5%
Montcalm 23 1 4%
Montmorency 2
Muskegon 110 5 5%
Newaygo 7
Oakland 5778 420 7%
Oceana 3 1 33%
Ogemaw 5
Osceola 6
Oscoda 4
Otsego 44 2 5%
Ottawa 82 2 2%
Presque Isle 2
Roscommon 9
Saginaw 349 20 6%
Sanilac 25 2 8%
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 70 2 3%
St Clair 232 8 3%
St Joseph 23 1 4%
Tuscola 50 10 20%
Van Buren 26 2 8%
Washtenaw 826 25 3%
Wayne 5619 435 8%
Wexford 7 1 14%
MDOC* 486 12 2%
FCI** 39
Unknown 76 4 5%
Out of State 144 2 1%
Totals 29263 2093 7%
