Coronavirus Deaths in Michigan Pass 2,000 Mark
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
The state of Michigan is reporting just over 12-hundred new coronavirus cases betweeen Wednesday and Thursday. That brings the total 29,263. There 172 more deaths reported, taking the total to 2,093.
One more person died in Saginaw County during the 24-hour span, for a total of 20. Saginaw County has had 350 positive cases according to county health department data, or 349 according to the state. Bay County is up to 67 cases, with two deaths, and Midland County now
has 41 cases, with one death.
Below is data from the State of Michigan, showing coronavirus activity in each county. You can see additional data here:
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.
*Note on 4/16/20 death data: MDHHS staff has put in place, a weekly review death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate a death, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of this week’s assessment, today’s data includes 65 additional deaths that have been identified through this methodology.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/16/2020
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Case Fatality Rate
|Alcona
|1
|
|
|Allegan
|25
|
|
|Alpena
|2
|
|
|Antrim
|9
|
|
|Arenac
|7
|
|
|Baraga
|1
|
|
|Barry
|20
|1
|5%
|Bay
|67
|2
|3%
|Berrien
|133
|7
|5%
|Branch
|31
|2
|6%
|Calhoun
|119
|4
|3%
|Cass
|19
|1
|5%
|Charlevoix
|11
|1
|9%
|Cheboygan
|12
|1
|8%
|Clare
|7
|1
|14%
|Clinton
|102
|6
|6%
|Crawford
|18
|1
|6%
|Delta
|10
|1
|10%
|Detroit City
|7383
|546
|7%
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|67%
|Eaton
|84
|5
|6%
|Emmet
|21
|2
|10%
|Genesee
|1147
|99
|9%
|Gladwin
|8
|
|
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|25%
|Grand Traverse
|17
|3
|18%
|Gratiot
|7
|
|
|Hillsdale
|84
|9
|11%
|Houghton
|2
|
|
|Huron
|8
|
|
|Ingham
|278
|6
|2%
|Ionia
|20
|2
|10%
|Iosco
|6
|1
|17%
|Isabella
|45
|5
|11%
|Jackson
|209
|8
|4%
|Kalamazoo
|118
|8
|7%
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|12%
|Kent
|385
|17
|4%
|Lake
|2
|
|
|Lapeer
|131
|13
|10%
|Leelanau
|6
|
|
|Lenawee
|59
|
|
|Livingston
|263
|9
|3%
|Luce
|1
|
|
|Mackinac
|4
|
|
|Macomb
|3992
|354
|9%
|Manistee
|11
|
|
|Marquette
|27
|5
|19%
|Mason
|4
|
|
|Mecosta
|11
|1
|9%
|Menominee
|1
|
|
|Midland
|41
|1
|2%
|Missaukee
|3
|1
|33%
|Monroe
|217
|10
|5%
|Montcalm
|23
|1
|4%
|Montmorency
|2
|
|
|Muskegon
|110
|5
|5%
|Newaygo
|7
|
|
|Oakland
|5778
|420
|7%
|Oceana
|3
|1
|33%
|Ogemaw
|5
|
|
|Osceola
|6
|
|
|Oscoda
|4
|
|
|Otsego
|44
|2
|5%
|Ottawa
|82
|2
|2%
|Presque Isle
|2
|
|
|Roscommon
|9
|
|
|Saginaw
|349
|20
|6%
|Sanilac
|25
|2
|8%
|Schoolcraft
|3
|
|
|Shiawassee
|70
|2
|3%
|St Clair
|232
|8
|3%
|St Joseph
|23
|1
|4%
|Tuscola
|50
|10
|20%
|Van Buren
|26
|2
|8%
|Washtenaw
|826
|25
|3%
|Wayne
|5619
|435
|8%
|Wexford
|7
|1
|14%
|MDOC*
|486
|12
|2%
|FCI**
|39
|
|
|Unknown
|76
|4
|5%
|Out of State
|144
|2
|1%
|Totals
|29263
|2093
|7%