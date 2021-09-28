Consumers Energy Rolls Out New Program for EV Owners

It’s National Drive Electric Week and Consumers Energy is encouraging current and future electric vehicle owners to enroll in a new program.
The Bring Your Own Charger program rewards electric vehicle owners financially for charging their vehicles overnight at home. Charging a vehicle at night costs less as electricity rates are lower overnight than in the daytime, especially in the summer when peak daytime rates increase to help meet the demand of keeping homes cool. All Consumers Energy residential electric customers with electric vehicles will be eligible, no matter whether owners buy their own charger or receive it with their vehicle.
For more information about the program, visit bringyourowncharger.com/consumersenergy.