      Weather Alert

Construction Worker Hit on I-75 Recovering

Michael Percha
Jan 11, 2022 @ 9:00am

A man hurt in a crash while working in a construction zone on I-75 Friday, January 7 is expected to survive.

The crash occurred when a 43-year-old St. Clair Shores man driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade crashed into a median wall at the M-46 interchange to avoid a construction truck. Part of the wall hit the worker, a 50-year-old Deckerville man, who was thrown into the southbound lanes. Fellow workers pulled him to safety.

The worker’s injuries were considered serious but non-life threatening. He is recovering in a local hospital.

Popular Posts
Police Investigate Homicide Death of Child
Flint Police Looking for Missing Teen Girl
Woman Sentenced in the Deaths of Her Mother, Another Woman
Expectant Mother Loses Unborn Child in Tuscola County Crash
Driver Dies In Crash With Propane Tanker On I-75, Trooper Injured While Directing Traffic
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On