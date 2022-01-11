Construction Worker Hit on I-75 Recovering

A man hurt in a crash while working in a construction zone on I-75 Friday, January 7 is expected to survive.
The crash occurred when a 43-year-old St. Clair Shores man driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade crashed into a median wall at the M-46 interchange to avoid a construction truck. Part of the wall hit the worker, a 50-year-old Deckerville man, who was thrown into the southbound lanes. Fellow workers pulled him to safety.
The worker’s injuries were considered serious but non-life threatening. He is recovering in a local hospital.