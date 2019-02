What a great time we had at the 2019 Soup Cook Off! Thanks to our co-sponsors, The Maytag Store and Michigan Sugar, and all of our contestants. The winners were:

1st Place – Tiffany Fiting – Brant “Award Winning White Chicken Chili”

2nd Place – Joan Gerhardt – Saginaw “Smoked Salmon Soup”

3rd Place – Ashley Mochilov-Caro “Shrimp & Corn Chowder”

We have some exciting contests coming up this year with themes including salads, grilled cheese and cupcakes, so stay tuned!