Cold Weather Can Give Pets, Livestock Frostbite or Hypothermia
(Alpha Media file photo)
Frigid temperatures aren’t just a danger to people. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding people to bring their pets in when temperatures drop.
MDARD says owners should limit a pet’s time outside, which should be spent going to the bathroom and perhaps a little exercise. Owners may consider putting pet coats or sweaters on animals with short hair or fur if they can be tolerated. Feet should be checked for cracks or bleeding.
MDARD says the biggest concerns are hypothermia and frostbite. Even outdoor animals like horses and cattle need proper care and treatment during frigid weather.
For more information, visit the MDARD website.