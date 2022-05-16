City of Saginaw to Resume Water Shutoffs for Delinquent Accounts July 18

The City of Saginaw will resume collection efforts and water service shut-offs for delinquent accounts starting Monday, July 18. The city suspended water shutoffs in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they said staff have worked to help residents having difficulty since then by connecting them with local agencies that offer assistance.
The city’s announcement said any account shown as delinquent with no recent payment activity or approved payment arrangement will be in jeopardy of disconnection beginning Monday, July 18.
“This is an issue where there are no easy answers,” said Tim Morales, City Manager. “However, we must begin collecting on City of Saginaw utility accounts to support and maintain our infrastructure. We want to make sure our citizens are aware of the July 18 date for water shutoffs and give time to make payment arrangements or apply for the available financial assistance.”
Customers with past due balances will receive a red card notice instructing them to contact Water Billing customer service at 989-759-1450 to pay off their past due balance or make payment arrangements by the July 18 deadline, in order to avoid water service shut off or collections.
The city is also encouraging utility customers who are struggling to pay their bills to seek financial assistance by contacting one of the following:
• 211 Northeast MI at 1-888-636-4211, hearing impaired callers call MI-RELAY at
1-800-649-3777
• DHHS for state emergency relief at 989-758-1100
• MSHDA Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (844-756-4423)
• Saginaw County Community Action Committee (989-753-7741)
“We are pleased we could keep the water flowing to families and businesses experiencing financial struggles over these past two years, said Lori Brown, Finance Director. “We know some customers continue to struggle financially, so financial assistance programs and payment plans are available to help our customers get back on track. We will do all we can to work with our customers through this process.”
For more information regarding water and sewer account payments, contact (989) 759-1450.
Visit www.saginaw-mi.com for information.