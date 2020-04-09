City of Saginaw Enforces Travel Restrictions on Local Roads
Downtown Saginaw (wsgw file photo)
Saginaw officials have announced that “out of an abundance of caution amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Saginaw has declared a state of emergency and travel restrictions for the city effective April 9, 2020.” Mayor Floyd Kloc has signed a a proclamation that keeps the order in effect for 7 days, or until 6:00 a.m. April 16.
The Order prohibits travel on County or local roads within the city between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Exceptions include essential travel for food, medicine, gas, banking and medical care. Also exempt are individuals directly involved in providing or obtaining critical services or performing minimum business operations as described in the Governor’s executive order 2020- 42. Under the Order, citizens are asked to refrain from non-essential travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate with public officials and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
“If you have to be out for essential purposes like obtaining food or medical treatment, at least do so using social distancing and proper hygiene. If you don’t have to be out, stay home. It’s temporarily the law, and it is also the right thing to do,” said Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc.
Citizens are reminded of Executive Order 2020-42 issued Thursday by Gov. Whitmer. This order extends the prior “Stay Home, Stay Safe order to April 30, 2020.
Saginaw officials said the police department will continue to enforce the governor’s order as well as monitor the travel of citizens to ensure the Emergency Order of the City is being enforced. “Residents who disregard this order must realize the severity of their actions. They are
putting others at risk. There must be consequences to such recklessness in order to protect our vulnerable populations and the public servants who risk their health for our safety,” Mayor Kloc said.
All non-essential City services and buildings remain closed through April 30,2020.