City of Saginaw Calls 3-Day Utility Payment Assistance Event “Successful”

The City of Saginaw is sharing results of its 3-day Utility Payment Assistance Collaborative Event held at City Hall this past week. Over 300 residents visited City Hall and received help from the United Way or the Saginaw Community Action Center. The city also assisted several other residents with their water accounts over the phone. Mayor Brenda Moore assisted with the event and was available throughout the week to answer questions from citizens.
“The collaborative events this week helped direct citizens toward the available assistance and assist them with the application process.
This was an amazing effort on everyone’s part.” said Mayor Moore. “I’m glad that the city could be the channel to connect so many citizens to the local organizations that have the funding available to assist them.”
The city has paused water shut offs until July 15, so citizens can apply for assistance and partner organizations can process the applications. In lieu of shutoffs, The city will be distributing tags to homes that are in danger of shutoff along with information on how to apply for assistance.
Councilwoman Annie Boensch, who worked to coordinate the 3-day event at City Hall, commented on the collaborative effort “The events this week at City Hall helped to streamline the process and were an easy way for citizens to work with the local representatives from community organizations, apply for the assistance, and avoid water shutoff. Special thanks to City staff for all of their assistance this week.”
Any citizen that was unable to attend this week’s event can still apply for assistance by contacting:
• 211 Northeast MI . Call 2-1-1 or 1-888-636-4211
• MDHHS for state emergency relief at 989-758-1100
City utility customers may also contact Water Billing customer service at 989-759-1450 to make payment arrangements during business hours of 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Mayor Moore encouraged citizens struggling with their water payments to take advantage of the state and federal funding that has been provided to these community organizations. “These resources have been provided for our partner agencies to respond to the needs of our community. If someone could not make it here to City Hall this week for the event, they simply need to call 211 to get the process started.”