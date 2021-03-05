City Of Midland Earns Keep America Beautiful President’s Circle Award
source: City of Midland
Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, has presented the City of Midland with its 2020 President’s Circle Award. The award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful in creating clean, green, and beautiful communities.
To qualify for the award, Midland had to meet certain standards, including conducting an annual Community Appearance Index and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify the Midland community. Midland is one of nearly 700 community-based affiliates in the Keep America Beautiful network.
“We’re honored to receive this recognition of our beautification efforts from Keep America Beautiful,” said Karen Murphy, City of Midland Director of Public Services. “It would not be possible to achieve these results without the buy-in of our residents and businesses. Together, we look forward to ensuring Midland remains a clean, beautiful community for years to come.”