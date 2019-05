Police in Midland are looking for man who went missing Saturday, May 25.

39-year-old Christopher Hunnicutt was last seen off Bay City Road. Hunnicutt has brown eyes, auburn hair, stands 5’4″ and weighs 250 pounds. He doesn’t have a cell phone or a vehicle. He is cognitively impaired and is considered endangered. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call (989) 839-4713.