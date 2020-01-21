Chip Dip Update!

source: Getty Images
During our live Christmas Eve show, a caller asked if we had a chip dip recipe that used to be on Made Rite potato chip bags (made in Michigan) many years ago. We didn’t have it, but now we do (so we’re told) and thought we’d share with everyone. We’ll also give it on our next podcast. Thanks to our listener Melissa in Florida for reminding us! Here goes:
Original Made Rite Chip Dip
One 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
2 Tbsp. sugar
1/4 tsp. garlic salt
2 tbsp. Miracle Whip (must be Miracle Whip)
Milk for consistency
Mix all with an electric mixer. Extra garlic salt, sugar or vinegar can be added to taste.