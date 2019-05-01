Catholic Federal Credit Union Rebranding, Expanding Membership

A local credit union is rebranding itself with a new name and new membership opportunities.

Starting this June, Catholic Federal Credit Union will be known as Jolt Credit Union. The move is a part of a strategic initiative to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone in the community as well as reflecting the entire membership. Previously, membership was available only to Catholic parishioners and their families.

CFCU Vice President of Community Affairs Bridget Looby Staffileno calls it an exciting evolution. She says the credit union has always been “all in” regarding its members or volunteering in the community, but the change will reflect who they are today and symbolizes the future of welcoming anyone to join.

The credit union has locations in Bay City, Saginaw, Essexville and Vassar.

