Caro Schools Switch to Virtual Learning
(Alpha Media file photo)
Caro Schools are shifting to an all virtual learning session for the next couple weeks.
Students will stay home using online tools for learning starting today until April 16. The move comes due to a sharp increase of coronavirus cases in Tuscola County, which include patients ages 19 and under. Students in TISD tech classes will continue to go to those classes with transportation provided from the Caro Community High School Parking lot.
The meal distribution program will also continue every Wednesday. Please visit the district website to place food orders.