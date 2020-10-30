Buy BC Gift Card Stimulus Program Considered a Success
A stimulus program in Bay County has had positive results for the business community.
The Buy BC Gift Card Stimulus Program, developed and operated by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and Bay Future, was successful in injecting more than $120,000 to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bay County small businesses were invited to register online for the program and more than 70 of those in the retail, restaurant and service industries chose to participate. Customers were able to purchase a $25 gift card for $20. Nearly 5,000 electronic gift cards were sold in total.
The program has now sold out and gift cards can no longer be purchased. Customers who still have gift cards can redeem them.