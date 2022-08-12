WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
Buena Vista Twp. Man Dies After Being Hit by a Car

By Ann Williams
August 12, 2022 4:29PM EDT
A 31-year-old man from Buena Vista Township is dead after a car-pedestrian crash Thursday night. It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Hess near Weymouth Court in Buena Vista Township. The victim, identified as Gregory Agee Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver told police he saw Agee, but was not able to stop in time to avoid hitting him. Agee had just attended his grandmother’s funeral earlier in the day.

