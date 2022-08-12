Buena Vista Twp. Man Dies After Being Hit by a Car

A 31-year-old man from Buena Vista Township is dead after a car-pedestrian crash Thursday night. It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Hess near Weymouth Court in Buena Vista Township. The victim, identified as Gregory Agee Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver told police he saw Agee, but was not able to stop in time to avoid hitting him. Agee had just attended his grandmother’s funeral earlier in the day.