Buena Vista Township Police Investigating Early Morning Homicide
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Police in Buena Vista Township are investigating a homicide that occurred the morning of Thursday, December 24.
Officers responded to the 600 block of S. 29th St. around 2:50 a.m. for a report of several shots fired in the area. They discovered the victim, 26-year-old Alonzo Conley, dead in his vehicle in the driveway of the residence from at least one gunshot wound.
Police currently don’t have any suspect information. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Buena Vista Police Department at (989) 753-7793.