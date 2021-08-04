Buena Vista Officer Hurt in Crash Following Police Chase

An armed robbery led to a crash into a police SUV on Tuesday, August 3.
State police troopers were pursuing a silver vehicle driven by a 54-year-old Saginaw man, who allegedly committed armed robbery in the 3600 block of Webber St. just after 8:00 am. The chase began when troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect fled the scene. The chase led to the Buena Vista Township Hall on S. Outer Dr., where the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a stationary Buena Vista police SUV. The SUV then hit a utility police, which landed on top of the police vehicle. The suspect vehicle rolled onto its side.
The officer in the SUV suffered serious injuries to his legs, though police say he was awake and speaking with emergency responders following the crash. The suspect also suffered serious injuries. Both are being treated at local hospitals.
Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are asking that anyone with information about these incidents call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).