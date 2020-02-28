Brian Elder Announces Re-election Bid
State Rep. Brian Elder (source: Michigan House Democrats)
State Rep. Brian Elder of Bay City has announced plans to run for re-election in the 96th State House District. This is the final term Elder can run for due to term limits. He was first elected in 2016. Elder, a Democrat, says his focus is defending Bay County values, protecting senior citizens and making health care more affordable. Among his accomplishments while in office, Elder cites work on legislation aimed at protecting workers’ pay and benefits, protecting seniors from scammers who prey on them, and increasing accountability for charter schools, among other issues.
Prior to being elected to the State House, Elder served 8 years on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. The 96th State House District includes Bay City and Essexville, plus Bangor, Frankenlust, Hampton, Kawkawlin, Merritt, Monitor and Portsmouth Townships.