Many (if not most) of the recipes in the Listen to the Mrs. database came from listeners calling in to the show over the years. Such is the case with this one, which has been very popular of late. We had two requests for it on today’s show, including one from someone who wasn’t able to write it down. It’s for chicken noodle soup, which most people enjoy, but this one sounds really easy and has some ingredients that make it a little different. We haven’t tested this one yet, but Carol, who called it in, says she’s made it for gatherings and never has a drop left over! So here is…

Carol’s Crockpot Chicken Noodle Soup

2 cans cream of chicken soup

2 boxes chicken broth (Carol says Swanson’s “Roasted” gives it the best flavor)

1 stick butter

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 pkg. frozen egg noodles (Carol uses “Reames” brand)

1 small pkg. frozen peas and carrots

Put chicken breasts in crockpot, then the soups, broth and butter. Cook on high for 4 hours. Take out chicken and shred it. Put it back in the pot with the noodles. Cook another 1 1/2 hours on high. For the last 45 minutes, put in the peas and carrots.

Enjoy! –Ann