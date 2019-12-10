      Weather Alert

Body of Missing Man Found in Tuscola County

Michael Percha
Dec 10, 2019 @ 6:53am
(Alpha Media file photo)

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man found about a quarter mile away from his crashed vehicle.

Police say 44-year-old John Loughner’s truck was found the morning of Friday, December 6 in a water filled ditch along Thomas Rd. in Akron Township. A passerby noticed the vehicle and called police. An extensive search was conducted with divers and canine units.

Loughner’s body wasn’t found until Monday, December 9 in a swampy area. A cause of death is not known at this time.

