Body Found in Saginaw County Creek Identified

Police have identified the body of a woman found in Albee Township’s Pattee Creek Monday, March 25.

State police troopers were dispatched to the area of Bueche Road south of Fry Road around 8:00 p.m. The initial investigation could find no obvious cause of death as the body of 54-year-old Nadya Hartman of Saginaw had been in the water for an extended period of time. Hartman was reported missing to the Saginaw Police Department February 1. While there are no indications of foul play, autopsy results will take several weeks to become available.

The state police are assisting the Saginaw Police Department in the investigation.