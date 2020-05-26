Blood Donations in Short Supply
(Alpha Media file photo)
As the state battles conditions caused by coronavirus, including a decline in blood donations, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan indicates the need for life-saving blood is dire across the state.
The historic flooding last week in mid-Michigan also adversely affected the state’s blood supply. Versiti lost hundreds of donation appointments, making the need for blood donations even greater.
The company is asking residents to donate blood of all types, especially O-negative blood, to ensure hospitals have the blood they need to treat cancer patients, trauma victims and those undergoing surgeries.
To ensure ongoing donor safety, Versiti requires all employees and donors to wear cloth face coverings. Donors are asked to bring their own face mask or covering if they have one. Social distancing is being practiced at all donation centers and community blood drives. The temperature of all donors is taken prior to their appointment. Employees are also monitored. Versiti has also implemented increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures at all centers and local community donation sites.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to give. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call (866) 642-5663 or go online to www.versiti.org/Michigan.