Black Friday Draws Thousands to Saginaw Township Menards
(photo by Michael Percha)
Scores of people were in the Saginaw Township Menards Friday, November 29 for Black Friday sales.
With doors opening at 6:00 a.m., customers filled shopping carts and trash bins with items for holiday gifts. Around 10,000 customers were expected throughout the day.
General Manager Eric Ritter says there are deals on electronics, tools, toys and other basic gift items. He says while some shoppers were there to buy gifts, others simply want to take advantage of the deals.
While spring is the number one shopping season for the home and garden store, Christmas time isn’t far behind.