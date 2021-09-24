Bay County Health Dept. to Offer Pfizer Booster Shots

The Bay County Health Department will start offering a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who qualify starting Saturday, Sept. 25. That includes adults over 65, healthcare workers and those with underlying medical conditions.
The third shot will be available Saturday Sept. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at a drive through clinic at the Bay County Health Department, 1200 Washington in downtown Bay City. No appointment is necessary. To receive the booster, identification and evidence of the first and second shot will be needed. Only the Pfizer vaccine will be provided to those who had the second shot of that vaccine six months ago or more. The Bay County Health Department plans future vaccination clinics, which will be posted on their website: https://www.baycounty-mi.gov/health/
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends third doses for the following categories:
people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Bay County Health Department announcement said, “With the Delta variant’s dominance as the circulating strain and cases of COVID-19 increasing significantly across the United States, a booster shot will help strengthen protection against severe disease in those populations who are at high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 or the complications from severe disease.”