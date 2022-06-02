      Weather Alert

Bay County Bridge Renamed in Honor of Fallen Soldier

Ann Williams
Jun 2, 2022 @ 2:14am
State Rep. Timmy Beson, R-Bangor Township, and others stand by a foam sign replica for the Sergeant Kristopher J. Gould Memorial Bridge on Saturday, May 28. (source: Office of Rep. Timmy Beson)

A southern Bay County bridge was renamed over the Memorial Day Weekend. The new “Sergeant Kristopher J. Gould Memorial Bridge” is the M-13 bridge over Cheboyganing Creek. Gould, who served in the Michigan Army National Guard and the U.S. Army, was killed in Afghanistan in 2011, during his third tour of duty.

State Representative Timmy Beson of Bangor Township sponsored a bill last year to rename the bridge in honor of Gould, and helped dedicate the bridge on Saturday.

“Kristopher Gould grew up here in our community, and then he answered the call of duty,” Beson said. “He fought for safety and freedom for us back home, and gave his life – the highest sacrifice. Sgt. Gould is a hometown hero, and an American hero.”

State Rep. Timmy Beson, R-Bangor Township, speaks at a dedication ceremony for the Sergeant Kristopher J. Gould Memorial Bridge on Saturday, May 28. (source: Office of Rep. Timmy Beson)

Signs bearing the new name were recently placed on either side of the bridge.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

