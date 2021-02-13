Bay County Begins Confirmation Emails for COVID-19 Registrants
The Bay County Health Department is now sending out confirmation emails to those who’ve registered to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The emails are to inform the registrant that they have successfully registered for the COVID-19 vaccination in Bay County, not to schedule an appointment. If you’ve already received the vaccine or have an appointment to do so, you may still receive a confirmation email, but you can disregard the message.
The Bay County Health Department said the administration of the vaccine is the largest public health response ever undertaken in Bay County, and they’ve been working to streamline the process. With the vaccine still in short supply, Bay County is prioritizing residents in the 1B category who are 65-plus, but especially those 75 years of age and over.
Vaccination appointments are being scheduled by email or telephone. Residents should remember to answer your phone and check your email, as well as your spam folder, frequently.
If you have not registered for the COVD-19 vaccine in Bay County and you are in the 1A or 1B category, you can do so by filling out the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bchd-c19vx , or calling 989-308-1828 to leave a message. An employee will return your call to register you for the vaccine.