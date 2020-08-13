Bay County Animal Services Needs Donations for Rescued Dogs
(Alpha Media file photo)
Following an animal cruelty investigation in Saginaw County, the county Animal Care and Control Center rescued 44 dogs from two separate locations. However, many of those dogs had to be sent to other shelters in the Great Lakes Bay Region, including the Bay County Animal Services, which took 11 of the dogs.
Now, the Bay County center is looking for donations to help with costs associated with caring for the animals. In addition to monetary donations, Animal Services is also accepting small breed kibble; toilet pads; harnesses, collars and leashes for small and extra small dogs; and bleach and laundry detergent.
The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center is located at 800 Livingston St. in Bay City.